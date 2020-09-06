DP Ruto tells civil servants to steer clear of politics

Deputy President William Ruto has asked civil servants to stop politicking and focus on implementing the Jubilee administration’s development agenda.

He said civil servants should focus on fulfilling the pledges the Party made to Kenyans during the last General election.

“I urge those of us who got the opportunity to serve at different levels in Government to stop cheap politics; let us put aside our pride, show humility while discharging our duties and stop hurling insults to each other.”

Dr Ruto asked civil servants interested in pursuing elective positions that this was not the right time to do so.

As public servants, we should be apolitical, devoted to implementing the government's development agenda, discharge our duties with humility and serve the people with diligence. pic.twitter.com/87VcZW3miJ — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 6, 2020

Tobiko verbal tiff

The DP’s statement coming at a time when political leaders have publicly gone for each other’s jugular as the rift within the ruling party Jubilee widens with a section of top government officers wading into the wrangles.

The recent incident last Friday saw Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko take on Ruto’s main ally Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen over what he termed as disrespect for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The CS fired back after the legislator labelled the former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) a non-performer and just a mere clerk in the government.

“You forget so fast that you became a CS because the President was trying to get rid of you from the office of DPP. You have no moral authority to lecture your boss the DP even if he is being molested by his boss. First try to be MCA,” Murkomen posted on his twitter.

The DP spoke during a church service at Anglican Church of Kenya St Paul’s Athi River in Machakos County.

He was accompanied by MPs Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Victor Munyaka (Machakos), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri) and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama.