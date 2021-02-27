DP Ruto tells off critics, says hustler movement is unstoppable

Deputy President William Ruto says he will push the hustler movement with the same vigor he campaigned for President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017.

Ruto says he helped ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga to become Prime Minister in 2007 adding that those opposed to the hustler narrative should brace for a tough contest.

He spoke in Trans Nzoia County where he claimed that some people in Government have decided to frustrate him because of his commitment in defending the hustler Nation.

The DP says starting next year, the Government will set aside an equivalent of Ksh 100m for every Constituency a kitty meant to improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans such as mama mboga among others.

The wheelbarrow is a sign of work, and all hustle must be respected. we are telling our competitors to stop their arrogance and pride.

Ruto said they will not be intimidated, warning those planning against his 2022 Presidential bid to be ready to face a re-energized hustler movement.

The DP said Kenya’s biggest problem is poverty and unemployment vowing to build a Government that understands the struggles of hustlers.

“We must deal with poverty and ensure our youth are empowered. We must do away with an era where only a few benefit from Govt resources by giving priority must be given to our youth,” He said.

Ruto said together with President Uhuru they will continue implementing development projects across the Country without bias.

During the tour, the DP officially opened the Kitum High School dining hall in Endebess Constituency, and later addressed wananchi at Matisi.

“We are firmly focused on working with Members of Parliaments through the Constituency Development Fund in the reconstruction and upgrading of infrastructure in schools so as to have quality learning spaces,” He said.

Ruto urged Kenyans to shun divisive politics saying the era of tribal kingpins is long gone.