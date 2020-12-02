DP Ruto: The Journey to Consensus

Deputy President William Ruto Wednesday met more than 150 leaders including Governors, Senators and Members of Parliament over efforts to build consensus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In his opening remarks in the meeting which took place at his Karen Residence in Nairobi County, DP Ruto said there was still room for consensus in the BBI report.

“We have made progress in the document so that it accommodates everyone. Our goal is to ensure that we do not have a contested referendum,” noted the Deputy President.

However, he said there were still some contentious issues in the BBI that needed to be addressed such as marginalisation, a bloated government, among others.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Here is the statement in full.

The Journey To Consensus

Background

The Building Bridges Initiative announced on 9th March, 2018, is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s idea to unify the country following the 2017 elections. In its original iteration, the BBI was intended to promote unity and settle the problems of exclusion, divisive and often violent electoral competition, and ensure equity in resource distribution in Kenya. A task force was launched to provide a forum for Kenyans to speak to these issues and propose solutions for consideration and appropriate action. Along the way, the BBI became the focal point for constitutional changes. As citizens, we recall that the journey to and post Bomas I (November 2019) was marked by exclusion in ownership of the BBI process and therefore suspicion, hostility and attempts at profiling Kenyans as pro- or anti- handshake. Kenyans persevered and overcame these divisive attempts and indeed, the Bomas I document was largely accepted by all Kenyans. After a validation exercise marked by attempts at imposing views on Kenyans through highly choreographed public rallies, which met the resistance of Wananchi. A second report was launched at the Bomas of Kenya on 26th October, 2020 (Bomas II). Bomas II proposed key constitutional, policy, legislative and administrative changes.

Reflections on Bomas II recommendations

As citizens representing numerous and diverse sectors, interest groups and other stakeholders present at the launch, we noted and welcomed a number of progressive ideas in the recommendations including proposals to: