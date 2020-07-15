DP Ruto: The youth have a role to play in building the country

The Government is strengthening its partnership with the Computer for Schools Kenya to equip institutions with advanced learning tools.

Deputy President William Ruto says the partnership will widen the thought process and stimulate new ideas among youths.

Ruto spoke when he visited the Computer for Schools Kenya (CFSK) workshop in partnership with WEEE Centre who refurbish and repair electronics and offer training to communities on electronic waste management and ICT hardware and software at Utawala, Nairobi County.

The Deputy President lauded the initiative saying, “We appreciate that young people are integral players in the transformation of our country. On that account, the Government is strengthening its partnership with Computer for Schools Kenya to equip institutions with advanced learning tools that will widen the thought process & stimulate new ideas.”