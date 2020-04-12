DP Ruto dismisses Tuju on Jubilee party top organ changes

Deputy president William Ruto has dismissed Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju’s stand that the changes in the party’s national management committee were sanctioned by the party’s hierarchy.

Using his twitter account, the Deputy President who doubles up as the Jubilee deputy party leader termed the recent changes as illegal saying they were made by individuals whose party allegiance is already elsewhere.

Deputy president William Ruto, who objected to the changes by writing to the office of registrar of political parties, dismissed the secretary general’s position terming the changes as illegal.

Dismissing media reports, Ruto used his twitter handle to dismiss the changes describing those behind them engaging in an illegal exercise.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Ruto saying that their political affiliations lie elsewhere and as such should leave the Jubilee party alone.

Elsewhere in Kirinyaga county, Pressure continues to pile against governor Ann Mumbi to resign with a section of residents of Ngariama ward, Gichugu constituency staging a demonstration claiming the governor has abandoned them.

The residents who are from the governor’s home area lamented that the county chief has neglected them and efforts to get her for assistance have failed.

This, as the embattled governor welcomed ethics and anti corruption commission to probe the county’s management of funds.

In a statement, the governor says, independent investigations are the only objective means of establishing fault.

The county boss says Partisan MCAs or other persons pushing political agenda for their masters must not be allowed to detract those in leadership.

Tell Us What You Think