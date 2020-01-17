DP Ruto urges BBI Taskforce to share program with Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce to move swiftly and share its countrywide programme with Kenyans.

He said this would make Kenyans be prepared to share their input with the taskforce thereby making the final report inclusive.

“The programme would guide and prepare us because we would want to see the opinion of all Kenyans to count in this process,” he said.

Dr Ruto spoke on Friday in Taveta in Taita Taveta County during a leaders’ consultative meeting.

The forum was attended by among others Taveta MP Naomi Shabaan, Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydiah Haika, former Taita Taveta Governor John Mruttu, former Taita Taveta Woman Representative Joyce Lay and several Members of the Taita Taveta County Assembly.

The Deputy President further called on the taskforce to avail sufficient copies of the BBI report to Kenyans.

“By reading the report, Kenyans would be able to make informed decisions,” he added.

He said Kenyans should turn up in large numbers and support the process that may define their future.

“Let us cooperate and make it a success so that by June, we have the second report of the Initiative.”

According to Dr Ruto, the successful completion of the process would usher in a new era that would accord Jubilee Government ample time to steer the country’s development agenda.

However, Dr Ruto cautioned the taskforce to guard the process against being hijacked by political interests.

He asked the Senator Yusuf Haji-lead Team to carry out the work professionally, and accord Kenyans an opportunity to freely present their input on BBI.

“The task force should not be intimidated by political brokers who would want to revive their fortunes,” he explained.

At the same time, Dr Ruto called on leaders to work together in transforming Kenya.

He said there was a need for politicians to compete on their development programmes and agenda rather than engaging in divisive politics.

Dr Shabaan said they were in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

“We do not want our country to be torn apart by self-centred kind of politics. We would continue rallying behind these two leaders because of their development agenda for our country,” she noted.

On her part, Ms Haika asked Kenyans to ensure that they share their views with the BBI committee.

This, she said, would ensure that their pressing issues are factored in the final report later in the year.

Mruttu asked leaders to discard the politics of hate and focus on empowering Kenyans.