DP Ruto urges Council of Elders to lead the fight against ethnicity

Deputy President William Ruto has urged community elders to be at the forefront in the fight against ethnicity and tribal politics in the Country.

Ruto says elders must take the lead to preach unity and end ethnicity in our country by taking a leading role on the same.

The Deputy President spoke when he met the leadership of the National Council of Elders led by its patron Captain Kung’u Muigai, Chairman Phares Rutere and the Nationhood Sector Principal Administrative Secretary Michael Ndung’u, at Karen in Nairobi County.

“They must mentor the youth to be responsible leaders, moderate our politics to be less confrontational but more issue-based & encourage the establishment of national rather than tribal political parties,” He said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Ruto said only then will the Country attain meaningful development that will also enhance peace and stability among Kenyans.

The DP spoke a day after a section of delegates at Bomas shouted him down during the BBI launch event after he called for extensive consultations on some recommendations by the steering committee.