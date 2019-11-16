DP Ruto urges Jubilee leaders to end wrangling in the party

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Jubilee leaders to heed to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s call to end wrangling in the party.

He further told those in the Opposition to stop meddling with Jubilee affairs and instead focus on cleaning the mess in their own political outfits.

“Jubilee party is one; we are united in transforming this country. Let us leave behind petty politics of division and ethnicity as advised by the President yesterday,” said Dr Ruto.

He spoke on Saturday in Kipkelion West and Sigowet/Soin in Kericho County where eh launched various development projects.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Deputy President was accompanied by Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu).

Others were Japheth Mutai (Bureti), Kipsengeret Koros (Sigowet/Soin), Hillary Kosgey (Kipkelion West), Brighton Yegon (Konoin) and Joyce Korir (Woman Rep, Bomet).

The Deputy President said “we are not in Jubilee by luck but for a reason of making Kenya a better country”.

“That is where the President wants us to go. Fix our infrastructure, better our medical care for all, make the country food sufficient and ensure every child goes to school,” explained Dr Ruto.

He said Jubilee is a special purpose vehicle whose aim is to shift Kenyans to a better path of life.

“Therefore, we do not want to be supervised and lectured by people with selfish interests, those who are after dividing and destroying our party,” added the Deputy President.

He told those torn between being in Jubilee and the Opposition to make up their mind.

“They should decide where they want to be. It cannot be both. They must plan for their own political destiny instead of being used to being division in Jubilee,” he observed.

Dr Ruto reminded Kenyans that it is out of the formation of Jubilee that the country’s fashion of politics had shifted to that of issues, development track-record and ideologies.

That is why, he explained, we would work tooth and nail to ensure Kenya is not taken back to the outdated politics that is informed by violence and hate.

“That is the route I would like our competitors to take; we must all subscribe to democratic tenet where winners and losers take their positions and respect each other,” he noted.

In the same vein, Dr Ruto asked Kenyans to be free, stay and operate their businesses wherever they felt conducive in any corner of Kenya.

“Kenyans are also free to make their own political choice. There is no space set aside for some chat eyes.“

The leaders said Jubilee was focused on it’s agenda and nothing had changed.

“We will follow President Kenyatta’s word, and adhere to the doctrines of our party,” said Mr Murkomen.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator regretted that even after the Handshake, some leaders were still “obsessed with dirty politics”.

“This form of politics would take us back. We encourage the country to cultivate the culture of political competitiveness. However, that environment must be made conducive,” he said.

Mr Cheruiyot said as Jubilee leaders, they were dedicated at fulfilling the party’s transformation agenda.

On his part, Mr Ichungwa vowed not to engage in the politics of personality but development.

“They have been telling us Jubilee that is dead but the party is firm and focussed. We are behind our two party leaders and we will support them in fulfilling the party’s manifesto,” said the Kikuyu lawmaker.