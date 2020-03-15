DP Ruto urges Kenyans to adhere to guidelines on Coronavirus

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to adhere to the guidelines provided by the Government in checking the spread of the coronavirus.

Ruto said Kenyans have the most critical role to play in the management of the deadly virus by observing personal hygiene.

“Let us all play our roles in ensuring that we minimize the harm that may be caused by the coronavirus,” he explained.

Dr Ruto was speaking at the Friends Church Lang’ata in Nairobi County during a prayer service.

Besides observing high standards of hygiene, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to limit unnecessary human contact.

He lauded religious outfits in the country for taking proactive measures in sensitizing the public on the dangerous virus.

The Deputy President added that education institutions had been issued with general rules that would help guarantee the safety of learners.

He further argued that the Government will continue updating Kenyans on the status of the virus in the Country.

Nairobi Friends Church Presiding Clerk Stephen Magwilu announced that all its branches had been issued with an advisory to adhere to the Government guidelines on the coronavirus prevention battle.

“We have requested all our churches to give medics within their premises time to sensitize the congregation on the prevention of the virus,” he observed.

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir, who had accompanied the Deputy President, said the only way Kenya would defeat coronavirus was for the people to strictly adhere to the Government’s advisory.

This even as Churches across the country enforced strict guidelines two days after the first positive case of coronavirus was confirmed.

It was a routine for worshipers to disinfect hands before attending church services in almost all churches in the Country.

At the holy family basilica in Nairobi, the sermon primarily focusing on urging the congregation to personally comply to the set rules as well as adhere to a directive issued by the Kenya conference of catholic bishops.

Those attending the service were urged not to spread alarming messages causing unnecessary panic.