DP Ruto urges Kenyans to shun politics of hate and division

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to discourage divisive politics and work together for the sake of development.



He particularly asked leaders to have a broader and long-term view of development, saying more focus should be on projects that have direct impact on the lives of the people.

Speaking during the funeral service of the late athlete Ben Jipcho held at his Kisawai home in Trans Nzoia County on Friday, the Deputy President asked leaders to always put the interest of wananchi ahead of all other partisan interests.

“As Kenyans, it’s time we discourage politics based on hatred and groupings and work together for the sake of development,” said Dr Ruto.

The late Jipcho was a distance runner who set a torrid pace in the 1,500-meter race at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico city to help his countryman Kip Keino, defeat Jim Ryun, the American favorite.