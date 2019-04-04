DP Ruto urges leaders to focus on development

Deputy President William Ruto has urged political leaders to refrain from 2022 politics and focus on developing the Country.

Ruto Speaking in Maragua, Murang’a County during one of his countrywide developmental tours, the DP said his main focus was on national development adding that voters will decide who their leader will be come 2022.

Ruto said leader’s development record will determine who will lead the country after President Uhuru Kenyatta but not empty rhetoric.

Sentiments echoed by a section of central Kenya leaders who accompanied the Deputy President, and who said will not continue to play host to empty politics.

They said they were concerned with the rate at which Central Kenya was being used by politicians with no development track record to preach division in the society.

“They are doing rounds in Mt Kenya, talking nothing that is of value to wananchi. Their only business is to abuse other leaders,” said Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

The leaders took a swipe at the opposition on what they claimed as its under deals to break Jubilee party urging Kenyans to rally behind President Uhuru Kenyatta on the Big Four agenda.

“We are in Jubilee because President Uhuru and Dr Ruto are an item. It is this unity that is changing the face of Kenya,” said Maragua MP Mary Waithira.

Murang’a Governor lauded the Deputy President for embracing the politics of development.

He said that the region will only rally behind leaders whose focus is on building roads, supporting education, empowering farmers to better their produces, modernising healthcare, among others.