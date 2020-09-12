DP Ruto urges leaders to focus on issues affecting Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to focus more on pressing issues affecting Kenyans instead of pursuing their own interests.

He said the current debate should be about priority issues affecting Kenyans other than those beneficial to leaders.

“As leaders, we should stop focusing only on issues beneficial to ourselves but those affecting wananchi,” said Dr Ruto.

Addressing members of the African Church of the Holy Spirit, at his Sugoi home, in Uasin Gishu County on Saturday, the Deputy President said debate, discussions and conversations now should be about how to address challenges facing the majority of Kenyans.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The ongoing discussions, conversations and debate must be about how to change the lives of Kenyans and not about leaders priories, interests and issues. It should be about the unemployment and reduction of poverty among other issues,” said Dr Ruto.

He said it was immoral for some leaders to continue pursuing issues that would benefit them at the expense of exploring ways of solving problems facing Kenyans.

“This is the moment to change the course of our discussions. Our energies should instead be channelled towards addressing problems facing Kenyans and not pursuing our interests alone,” said Dr Ruto.

Present were MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Enock Kibunguchy (Likuyani), Malala Injendi (Malava), former MP Bony.

Khalwale and the African Church of the Holy Spirit High Priest Shem Shamala.

The MPs told off leaders opposed to the Deputy President’s church donations, saying issues, which do not concern them, should not bother them.