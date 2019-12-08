DP Ruto urges leaders to take common stand on BBI implementation

Deputy President William Ruto is now pushing leaders from across the political divide to take a common stand on the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Ruto who was in Nyandarua County said he is solidly behind the report whilst urging other politicians to shun from politics of hatred and division as the report was formulated to bring Kenyans together.

Deputy President William Ruto who was a guest at Kipipiri, Nyandarua County for the PCEA Empowerment event noted that against popular belief, all leaders allied to the ruling Jubilee party are solidly behind the BBI.

The DP arguing that the move to support the reports emanates from the realization that it aims to ensure that the country remains united.

The country’s second in command said the Jubilee administration remains focused on transforming the country and uniting Kenyans irrespective of political persuasions adding that the leaders should only engage on politics of development.

Several Jubilee legislators led by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who accompanied the DP, backed his sentiments adding that they will not oppose the recommendations of the BBI report as it is meant to take the country forward.

Elsewhere, the government has been urged to print the Building Bridges Initiative report in both English and Kiswahili to maximize reach to all Kenyans.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula says it is insensitive for politicians to encourage the public to read the report yet the majority of citizens cannot access the document or even comprehend its contents.

Speaking in Budalangi constituency during a fundraiser Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula noted that majority Kenyans are yet to lay hands on a copy of the controversial BBI report even as politicians continue urging the public to read the document.

Wetangula who is also the Bungoma Senator says the release of the report is a new dawn for the country and although it is encouraging to see the political class has to embrace it, there is the need for consensus on how to implement recommendations of the BBI taskforce.

His sentiments were echoed by nominated Senator Beth Mugo who urged the political leadership to shun divisive debate on implementation and instead focus on how best to execute the proposals