DP Ruto urges Senate, Parliament to end division of revenue standoff

Deputy President William Ruto has urged the National Assembly and the Senate to put the interests of Kenyans at heart and iron out the division of revenue bill standoff.

Ruto who was in Nakuru warned that the collapse of talks between the two Houses to unlock the revenue sharing stalemate could put devolution, the root of Kenya’s development, in danger.

The deputy President who was in Subukia Nakuru said the country cannot afford to jeopardise devolution, which has seen a lot of transformation in the grassroots and that something must be done fast by the parties involved so that the disagreement is cleared.

The Deputy President said it was in the interest of the country that county governments thrive saying the national we will continue pushing for the National Assembly and the Senate to intensify their talks for an amiable solution.

He challenged both Houses to use structures put in place by the Constitution to create agreement on revenue sharing.

Nakuru Lee Kinyanjui who had accompanied the Deputy President said despite the disagreement and collapse of dialogue over the Division of Revenue Bill, leaders are determined to iron it out without engaging in protests.

Ruto spoke days after Senators shied away from a mediation committee meeting organized to work on agreeable solutions to the on-going stalemate over the division of revenue bill.

Other leaders who attended the forum promised the DP of their support come 2022