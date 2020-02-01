DP Ruto urges church to pray for stability in the country

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged churches to take the lead in preaching peace and harmonious relations among all Kenyans.

President Kenyatta said the Government would continue to work closely with churches in fostering and embedding national values and ethos in the country’s national consciousness and way of life.

This was contained in a speech read for him by Deputy President William Ruto during the installation of the new Eldoret Catholic Diocese Bishop Dominic Kimengich held in Eldoret town on Saturday.

Bishop Kimengich was moved from Lodwar Diocese to replace the late Bishop Cornelius Korir, who passed on two years ago.

“The church must never shy away from playing its rightful role as the conscience of the nation and the reservoir of our most sacred values, norms and ethics,” said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State also urged the Church to continue preaching against corruption, impunity and other vices with even greater vigour and intensity.

“The Government welcomes our continued partnership with the church in implementing my administration’s transformative agenda for Kenya,” he said

The Deputy President in his address urged Christians to continue praying for peace and stability in the country.

“We ask the church to continue praying for leaders to serve the people well devoid of corruption and deceit and to have an opinion that promotes peace,” said Dr Ruto.

He said the Government would continue to partner with the churches as part of efforts to accelerate development across the country.

“We value the partnership, friendship and working together between the state and the church as we serve humanity,” said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto said the Government would continue to jealously guard the peace that is being enjoyed in the country including the Kerio Valley, where the late Bishop Korir had tirelessly preached for harmonious relations among communities living in the region.

“The late Bishop Korir was the father of peace not only in this region but in the country at large. We should, therefore, continue guarding this peace by all means,” said Dr Ruto.

Present were Cardinal John Njue, Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Charles Keter (Energy), Simon Chelugui (Labour) and John Munyes (Petroleum).

Others were Governors Stephen Sang (Nandi), Stanley Kiptis and Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet) and several MPs and church leaders.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok said there should be sincerity on matters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Issues of BBI should be about the unity of all Kenyans and this process should be done in accordance with the law for the sake of peace and stability,” said Governor Nanok.

He praised the role played by the Catholic Church in the fields of education and health.

Governor Jackson Mandago, Uasin-Gishu urged Christians to pray for politicians to always serve the people and avoid activities, which may jeopardize the peace the country was enjoying.

Chairman of Catholic Church MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) said leaders would continue to work with the church in accelerating development.