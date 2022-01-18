DP Ruto urges youth to register as voters and vote out users

Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to the youth to take advantage of the ongoing mass voter registration to register and reject leaders known to use youth to cause violence.

The Deputy President asked the youth to rally behind leaders offering solutions to the various challenges they face and vote out those who only use them to cause violence.

“Violence must be removed from the equation of the elections of the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

Dr Ruto said the country’s development agenda will be set by those who will win the August polls.

“Register and vote for the right people, the right policies and the right Government. You are the ones to decide. But you cannot decide without a voter’s card.”

Speaking on Tuesday in Lang’ata and Kibra during a development tour of the Constituencies, Ruto promised to ensure that residents of Lang’ata have access to clean water if elected President.

He said his administration will endeavour to complete the ongoing Northern Water Collector tunnel to address water scarcity in Lang’ata.

Peaceful elections will allow Kenyans the right to elect leaders of their choice. Our rivals should not employ violence as a means to defeat democracy and the will of the people to choose.

“We have already Ksh1.2 billion into the project, as we finish it in the next few months, part of our priority will be to deal with the water problem here once and for all,” the DP said.

At the same time, the DP revealed that the Northern Corridor, Ruiru and Karimenu dams, once complete, will be crucial in supplying water to Lang’ata.

“This Lang’ata is known for lack of water, but the work we have done and especially the pipeline passing here from Kabete, through Kibera to Wilson Airport will deliver enough water for this area,” he said.