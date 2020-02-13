DP Ruto: Views of all Kenyans should be captured

Deputy President William Ruto has yet again reiterated the need to have the views of all Kenyans captured in the final Building Bridges Initiative report.

Speaking at a funeral in Murang’a DP Ruto charged the process must live up to its intended purpose of changing the fortunes of Kenyans as opposed to accommodating the interests of a few politicians who are keen to have their concerns sail through.

Dr Ruto told off members of the political class who have appeared eager to politick and hijack the BBI process noting that the final document should be drafted in an all-inclusive approach if it will succeed in uniting Kenyans and steering the country’s development.

Leaders accompanying the DP spoke of the need for each region to come up with various proposals on what should be included in final BBI report.

At the same time, leaders accompanying challenged Kenyans to ensure they enlighten themselves on the contents of the report before deciding whether to support or reject it.

Ruto further challenged members of the Jubilee Party rally behind the outfit adding that no one will be sidelined from important affairs in the ruling party.

Elsewhere, the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce has kicked off its second round meetings to collect more views from Kenyans.

The taskforce engaged four groups Thursday and the focus was on issues surrounding divisive politics, ethnic antagonism, political competition, inclusivity and corruption.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Common Women’s Agenda, multisectoral forum and Women in Business (WIB) were some of the groups that presented their recommendations before the BBI implementation taskforce on Thursday.

NCIC proposed that the body be issued with prosecutorial powers just like EACC and ODPP to enable them conclusively deal with hate mongers.

Women lamented that the document is too general falling short of specific ways of how women inclusivity and matters health are going to be dealt with.

Nominated senator representing people with disability Gertrude Musuruve called for the interventions to help the disabled understand the document.

Women from the Maa community which had met earlier in Nairobi sought to have marginalized areas considered and women from such areas given preference in public appointments.