DP Ruto vows to continue supporting religious organizations

Deputy President William Ruto has said he will not stop supporting religious organizations and youth empowerment activities.

Dr Ruto said his faith comes first before ‘politicians titles’ urging those who were opposed to what he was doing in churches, with Muslims, youth and women empowering programmes ‘to simply look for something else to do for themselves’.

Addressing church leaders from Nyamira County, who called on him at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County on Friday, the Deputy President said he is not ashamed of his God and unapologetic of his faith.

He said leaders were elected to among others empower the people, noting that it is through such programmes that can improve the livelihoods.

He went on: “Giving in churches and any other place is a personal initiative. If they don’t want to give in churches or help the youth, then they can do something else instead of criticizing what I am doing. I mean they should not be bothered with what am doing.”

The DP even used his social media platform to quote bible verses in reference to the meeting today: “Those who do wickedly against the covenant he shall corrupt with flattery; but the people who know their God shall be strong, and carry out great exploits — Daniel 11:32.”