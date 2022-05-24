DP Ruto vows to create enabling environment to do business if elected

Deputy President William Ruto says the Bottom Up Agenda is a blueprint for creating an enabling environment for economic change in the Country.

Speaking during a tour of Kwale County, DP Ruto said, “It is clear that we must generate more opportunities as a nation. That is why we in Kenya Kwanza will start with our farmers, young people, mama mbogas and other small businesses going up.”

He says the change will help us empower farmers, lift young people, women and harness the economic potential of small businesses across the country.

DP Ruto also toured the Lumo Community Wildlife Conservancy accompanied by Governor Alfred Mutua, Governor Salim Mvurya, Governor Amason Kingi and held consultations with the people of Taita Taveta on how we can empower them.

He said water is a crucial ingredient in the growing Kenya economy adding that in the first year of his administration if elected President, Kenya Kwanza will fund the completion of the Mzima II Water project to provide enough water for use by thousands of households and farmers in Taiva Taveta.

“Kenya Kwanza will add value to bananas and other crops cultivated in Taita Taveta so that farmers, like Beatrice Kimiri from the area, earn more to support their families,” He said.