DP Ruto cites hypocrisy, wants BBI copies availed to Kenyans

Written By: Margaret Kalekye/DPPS
Deputy President William Ruto in Kakamega

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to provide Kenyans with copies of the report to enable them make informed decisions.

He noted that many Kenyans had not received copies of the report yet they are expected to read and contribute in amending it.

The DP said there was a scheme by some leaders to undermine the intelligence and capacity of Kenyans to make informed decisions by denying them copies of the BBI report.

Speaking at the home of MP Moses Malulu Injendi in Malava, Kakamega County on Friday, Dr Ruto said it was hypocrisy for some leaders to ask Kenyans to make decisions on a document they have not read.

“Before telling Kenyans to support or reject the document, they should first be given copies of the report so that they can read and understand it before making their decisions,” said Dr Ruto.

