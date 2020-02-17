The office of the Deputy President has granted officers from the DCI access to CCTV footage as investigations on the Sh39 billion gun scandal continue.

This is after the DCI wrote to Harambee House Annex requesting for access and review of the CCTV coverage.

Communication Secretary David Mugonyi says the request has been fulfilled adding that the officers were facilitated to review the entire footage and interview security personnel who were on duty.

In a statement, Mugonyi said Deputy President William Ruto considers the matter a serious as it involves a Government office and has recurred in many such offices and wants investigations expedited devoid of political and media propaganda.

Mugonyi has also pointed out that the Deputy President was not scheduled to meet the former Cabinet Secretary adding that Echesa didn’t have an appointment.

“On the material day, His Excellency the Deputy President was not scheduled to work from Harambee House Annex and did not visit the premises at any point.” The statement reads.

A review of the CCTV footage shows that on Thursday, February 13, between 9.39.05 am and 10.02 am (a total of 23 minutes, as per the recording), Mr Echesa in the company of two men visited the Office claiming he had an appointment.

Security officers manning the reception ushered him and two men in his company, to the public waiting room, as is the standard procedure to all visitors.

Mugonyi says the Deputy President was not in the Office at the time as he was working from his Karen Office before he left to attend a funeral in Murang’a County that morning.

According to the statement, when Echesa was informed that the Deputy President was not in, he left together with his entourage.

Mugonyi clarified that Echesa and his team did not meet any officer who works for the Deputy President other than the security officers manning the reception.

He said Chief of Staff, Ken Osinde, Private Secretary Reuben Maiyo and Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet were not in Harambee House Annex on the material day as alleged by the media.

Mugonyi further says Echesa and the men did not access any other office other than the public waiting room.

He said the Office of the Deputy President is a public office, which by operation receives visitors, adding that access to the premises is subject to strict security protocols that apply in Government installations.

“Anyone who accesses the Office of the Deputy President is duly documented and proper records of the particulars of all visits, including CCTV coverage taken.”

Mugonyi was clear that the Office of the Deputy President does not procure goods and services for any state department or entities; neither does it provide legal, technical or facilitative services for signing agreements, let alone in its public waiting room.