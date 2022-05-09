DP Ruto welcomes Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi to Kenya Kwanza

Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his PAA party to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance saying it is the home of democrats, the free and the willing.

Kingi cut links with the Azimio la Umoja coalition with Ruto saying, “Together we stand against strong arm machinations by the oppressors and political racketeers who’ve exploited us for long. Welcome to the grand march to new possibilities for all Kenyans.”

Earlier DP Ruto had welcomed Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his MCC party to the Hustler Nation.

“The people of Kenya have rejected blackmail, deceit and conmanship in our politics. Those who’ve taken our country hostage using patronage, force and impunity watajua hawajui na Wakenya hawapangwingwi. Karibu Gov Alfred Mutua and MCC party to Kenyan Kwanza family, the Hustler Nation,” He said.

DP Ruto then took his campaign to Samburu County accompanied by ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenyan Party Leader Moses Wetangula as well as Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal.

He shared his plan to better the lives of ordinary Kenyans with the people of Wamba in Samburu County saying, “Our progressive Bottom-Up Economic Plan will secure and protect the rights, lives and livelihoods of every Kenyan. Even the marginalised and pastoral communities such as the Samburu will sit on the decision-making table, allowing them to influence policy direction.”