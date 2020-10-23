DP Ruto welcomes Raila Odinga to the hustler movement

Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga to the hustler movement after Raila’s narration on the growth of the Hilton hotels.

Speaking in Kisumu while accompanied by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila narrated to the residents how Mr. Hilton rose from a poor shoe shiner to establish one of the biggest hotel empires in the world.

In a tweet on his social media page Ruto said, “The makanga, wheelbarrow, mkokoteni, mama mboga & bodaboda guys are finally at the centre of our conversation. With empowerment all of them can be like Mr. Hilton a shoeshinner who finally owned Hilton hotels. Welcome Tinga to the Hustler movement. Mahustler Tibim.”

In a separate event, the Deputy President met leaders from Wajir County led by Deputy Governor Ahmed Mukhtar and Nominated MP Nasri Sahal where they discussed role of leaders in the provision of basic services, especially water, healthcare & education.

Ruto said, “Leaders must endeavour to work together in understanding and addressing the needs and aspirations of the people. They must always involve the public in identifying the goals of the society and the best ways to meet them, hence hastening the transformation process in our country.”