DP Ruto’s secretariat raises red flag on plan to rig elections

Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential secretariat now says there is a deliberate attempt to rig the August 9th election in favour of one candidate.

The Secretariat claims ICT CS Joe Mucheru is at the center of the plans accusing the CS of making public statements promoting Azimio la Umoja coalition and using public resources to support the coalition campaigns.

“Of particular concern is the emergence of the outrageous video clip of ICT CS Joe Mucheru pledging his allegiance, committing public resources and institutions and declaring state support for Azimio la Umoja,” Secretariat Chairperson Josephat Nanok says.

He said they are concerned on the critical role the ICT Ministry plays in supervising the Communication Authority saying CS Mucheru’s statements are in bad faith and likely to cause disquiet ahead of the election.

The Secretariat insists that IEBC must be allowed to conduct a free and fair election without duress and influence from other stakeholders.

This is the third time UDA is making such allegations after a sections of MPs made similar claims during a press conference in Parliament while DP Ruto alluded to the same in March during his tour of the US.