DP says Kenyans to define Building Bridges Initiative course

Deputy president William Ruto maintains that the course of the eagerly awaited report of the building bridges initiative will be defined by Kenyans.

Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet County during the launch of Chepsire technical training institute, Ruto said every voice of the electorate must be considered if the initiative is to realize its intended purpose.

With the Punguza Mizigo initiative spearheaded by Thirdway alliance appearing to have hit turbulence, attention has now turned to the building bridges initiative whose recommendations are expected to define political formations ahead of the 2022 general election.

Ruto says that Kenyans will determine the next step of the report by the building bridges initiative even as he reiterated the jubilee administration’s commitment to unite the country.

Those accompanying him would however question the sincerity of those pushing for the initiative.

With the controversial Kimwarer and Arrow dam projects located within the county and with one of the projects since cancelled while a cost rationalization was ordered for the second, a section of political leaders attending the event would find fresh political fodder.

The tender for the Kimwarer dam project was cancelled after a technical committee appointed to review the viability of the two dams following corruption claims found it technically and financially not feasible.