DP says solution on revenue allocation impasse to counties will be found

Deputy President William Ruto has played down ongoing supremacy battles between the Senate and the National Assembly over the division of revenue bill saying a solution will soon be found to ensure uninterrupted service delivery at the two levels of government.

His assurance coming even as a legal battle over the matter continues at the Supreme Court after governors and senators sought the court’s intervention on the matter.

The deputy president, who also chairs the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council, assured Kenyans that efforts were being made to resolve the stalemate over revenue allocation to counties.

Speaking at the African Inland Church Katisaa, in Machakos County, Ruto said that moving to court was not a solution but remained hopeful that the court’s decision will give direction on how the matter can be addressed.

A section of legislators who accompanied the DP asking the Council of Governors and Senators to withdraw the petitions filed in court and embrace dialogue in seeking a solution to the impasse that now threatens to disrupt service delivery at the devolved units.

The MPs said the question was not how much money was allocated to the counties but how such funds were being utilized.

The Council of Governors on Monday moved to the Supreme Court to seek judicial intervention and interpretation of the law into Division of Revenue Bill 2019 with the Supreme Court ordering interested parties in the petition filed by the council of governors to file submissions by Monday the 22nd July.

The National Assembly has proposed that counties get 316 billion shillings while the Senate wants 327 billion shillings set aside for the devolved units, with each of the parties refusing to reach an agreement.

