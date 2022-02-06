DP suspends contributions to churches until after general election

Deputy President William Ruto says he has temporarily suspended his contributions to churches until after the August 9 general election.

The move is influenced by the Elections Act which bars politicians from contributing to fundraising activities after the gazettement of the election date.

The Elections Act 2011 prohibits anyone aspiring for political office from participating in a fundraising eight months before the election. This applies to all levels of office from the president, governor, senator, MP, women representative to the MCA seat.

Section 26 of the Elections Act provides that a person may be disqualified if he or she directly or indirectly participates in any manner in public fundraising or Harambee within eight months to a general election or during an election period.

The DP was speaking Sunday morning at a church service in Emuhaya, Vihiga County, ahead of a mega rally at Vihiga cultural grounds.