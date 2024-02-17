Burial of Kirinyaga killer brew victims underway in Kirinyaga

Victims of the Kirinyaga killer brew will be laid to rest today (Saturday) in Mwea West, Kirinyaga County.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Governor Anne Waiguru are among leaders attending the requiem mass at Kangai Primary School.

Residents who have blamed police for complacency in tackling the vice were thrown into mourning after 21 people died and several others blind after consuming the alcohol.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing following reports that the killer brew was police exhibit.

Top security officers in the area who have since been recalled have been in the spotlight over the theft of the alcohol from the Kiamaciri Police Station where it was stored and later sold to a bar owner who is in police custody.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who visited Kirinyaga County vowed to press severe charges against John Muriithi, the owner of the Kirinyaga bar.

He further warned administrators and other security officers colluding with and protecting unscrupulous traders and criminals in the complex business network of illicit brews and narcotic drugs that they will bear individual responsibility.

“We intend to charge Mr. Muriithi with the most serious crimes ever in our statutes. The murder of so many people is not a small thing and therefore we are not looking at routine charges about operating without a license and other misdemeanors,” said Kindiki.

“We are looking at putting up a proper and water-tight case. This fellow will never know freedom again.”

Muriithi is being held for 20 days at Kiamaciri Police Station pending the conclusion of investigations.

The matter is scheduled to be mentioned on March 7, 2024.

Waiguru has ordered the immediate closure of all bars owned by Kirinyaga county workers or face the sack.