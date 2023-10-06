DP to chair consultative forum over road maintenance Levy Fund

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has committed to convene a consultative forum involving Governors, the Ministry of Transport, and parliament’s leadership over the contentious distribution of the road maintenance levy fund.

This is after Governors protested the National Assembly’s decision to set the ceiling allocation for road maintenance levy fund at 15pc against the resolution of the national and county government coordinating summit.

The Deputy President says the consultative forum between the two levels of Government will deliver a win-win resolution.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday chaired the 21st ordinary session of the intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council where Governors used the platform to express their disappointment in the national assembly’s decision.

The Governors threatened to seek legal redress and demanded the ceiling allocation for roads must be reviewed upwards to 20pc.

The National Assembly rejected proposals by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority that sought to reduce projected funding ceilings for constituency roads from 22pc to 15pc.

The Governors have also objected gazettement of various county-based water supply schemes as national public water works without consultations with counties.