DP to hold National Delegates Conference on 20th Feb 2022

The Democratic Party (DP) will hold its National Delegates Conference on 20th Feb 2022 and not 21st Feb 2022 as earlier announced.

DP Presidential Candidate Justin Muturi said the Party is looking to partner with aspirants seeking elective seats in the August 2022 elections saying party primaries will be free and fair.

Muturi spoke during the Democratic Party National Management Committee at JB Center where he received aspirants who have joined the party ahead of the elections.

“I thank MCAs who are here especially the 8 from Nyamira County. This is a party that likes to consult its members to enhance equality and fairness,” He said.

Muturi said they are preparing for the August elections saying the party has now officially begun the process of welcoming aspirants from all over the country wishing to vie using the Party’s ticket.

He said the party will soon roll out a programme to address any concerns by members and aspirants.