DP to meet with CSs, Governors on El Nino preparedness

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected to meet with Cabinet Secretaries, Governors and disaster management agencies to discuss the country’s preparedness on El Nino rains.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at his official residence Karen, Nairobi.

The meeting that brings together various stakeholders among them key ministries, government agencies, development partners, humanitarian organisations and all the 47 governors will be held Thursday morning.

Speaking Monday, DP Gachagua said the meeting will discuss the level of preparedness and how to deal with expected emergencies so that the government is not caught flat-footed.

The Kenya Meteorological Department last week released a weather forecast warning the heavy rains are expected this year from September to January 2024.

Some counties have already started taking proactive measures to ensure disaster preparedness.

In Nairobi, the county government has mapped out 463 areas likely to be adversely affected by floods when the El-Nino rains begin.

The county approximates that at least 200,000 families will be affected by floods majority of them in informal settlements and those living around wet lands.

To avert possible loss of life due to the floods, the Acting County secretary Patrick Analo says the county intends to relocate 200,000 families to safer places.

The process of marking unsafe buildings is ongoing and those found unfit will be demolished.

In Kiambu, the County Government has set aside Ksh 50 million for any eventuality during the anticipation of the El-Nino rains.

Governor Kimani Wamatangi says his administration is not taking any chances and will do everything possible to cushion residents.

Additional Reporting by Zainab Said