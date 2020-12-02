DP William Ruto to officially announce his position on planned referendum

Deputy President William Ruto is currently meeting more than 150 leaders including Governors, Senators and Members of Parliament over efforts to build consensus on the Building Bridges Initiative.

In his opening remarks in the meeting which is taking place at his Karen Residence in Nairobi County, Ruto said there was still room for consensus in the BBI report.

“We have made progress in the document so that it accommodates everyone. Our goal is to ensure that we do not have a contested referendum,” noted the Deputy President.

However, he said there were still some contentious issues in the BBI that needed to be addressed such as marginalisation, a bloated government, among others.

The leaders are expected to address the media on the outcome of the meeting later this afternoon.

The deputy president has remained vocal in the push to find consensus on proposals by the Building Bridges Initiative report deemed contentious in what he says are efforts aimed at averting a contested referendum.

The push coming amid efforts by opponents of the proposed referendum to stop the process through the courts.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana is among those opposed to the proposed referendum and has sought the Supreme Court’s determination on whether a state officer can use public resources to promote a popular initiative to review the supreme law of the land.