Deputy President William Ruto has told off those accusing him of campaigning ahead of the 2022 general elections saying he is focused on development.



Ruto who is on a five day tour of the coastal region told his detractors to focus on empowering citizens rather engaging in petty politics.

Ruto kicked off the third day of his five day tour of the coast region at the Lunga Lunga border.

Here he inspected the progress of the last mile connectivity project and commissioned the Pemba dam in Kwale County before proceeding to Mariakani for a Harambee for women groups.

By late afternoon the Deputy President and his entourage were in Changamwe constituency where he launched a sewer line system to benefit 6000 households.

Ruto maintains the Country does not need divisive nor tribal politics but uniting initiatives for Kenyans to foster nation building.

The Deputy President at the same time encouraged the youth to enroll in technical training colleges and learn necessary skill to support the country’s development agenda.

Ruto is expected to attend a church service in Shimba hills Kwale County on Sunday before heading to Taita Taveta County in the penultimate leg of his coastal tour.