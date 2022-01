Deputy president William Ruto now says Kenyans should reject leaders imposed on them in the name of endorsements by a few people whom he claimed are only keen to protect their wealth. Ruto who spoke in Kakamega stated that Kenyans can on their own volition elect leaders fit to serve the nation. He also renewed his clarion call for OKA principals from the region to join forces with his UDA party ahead of the 2022 elections.

