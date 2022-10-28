DPP approves charges against police officers linked to Baby Pendo’s death

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has recommended charges against senior police officers over the murder of Baby Samantha Pendo that occurred after the 2017 general election in Kisumu.

In a statement on Friday, Haji said investigations established that the police officers may have been responsible for the unlawful killing of Baby Pendo among other serious human rights violations including raiding of homes of innocent unarmed civilians.

“It is evident from the records that several residents of the informal settlements were subjected to untold incidents of pain and suffering as the police officers engaged in excessive use of force and sexual violence of unprecedented magnitudes on the citizens,”

The DPP said the police officers will be charged under the International Crimes Act, No. 16 of 2008. The charges include; Murder, rape and torture as a crime against humanity.

Baby Pendo died from internal head injuries which were allegedly inflicted by officers who had broken into her parents’ house while in pursuit of residents protesting the outcome of the 2017 Presidential election results.