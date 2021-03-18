DPP approves charges against two companies embroiled in tender scam

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji Thursday approved charges against eight individuals and two companies accused of embezzling Ksh. 103,391,910.

The funds were meant for the solar electrification of public primary schools by the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation.

The eight include; Nofatos Munyu (Former CEO), James Muriithi (Head of Renewable Energy), Joel Omusembe (Head of Procurement), Simon Kirui (Economist), Abdirahman Dakane (Director Nav World Limited), Abdi Majid (Director Nav World Limited), Hassan Sheikh Mohammed (Director North Pride Limited) and Fatuma Abdi Hassan (Director North Pride Limited).

The two companies under investigation include North Pride Limited and Nav World Limited.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The charges against the accused range from conspiracy to commit an offense of corruption, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law applicable to procurement and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

In a statement, the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) confirmed the arrests of Nofatos Munyu, James Muriithi, Joel Omusembe and Simon Kirui Thursday morning.

EACC is currently pursuing the other suspects and has urged them to present themselves for questioning.

According to EACC investigators, the two companies, Nav World Limited and North Pride Limited did not participate in the tender for pre-qualification for the installation of solar systems to public in Kenya.

However, former Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation CEO Nofatos Munyu is said to have issued a letter of successful pre-qualification to the companies and awarded them contracts to install the solar systems at a cost of 39,896,018 and 46,957,685 respectively.

The investigators also established that Nav World Limited was incorporated by the Registrar of Companies on 2nd September 2014, whereas submission of bid documents was done 30th May 2014.

“This was period of three months before incorporation,” read the statement.

“Upon completion of investigations, EACC recommended that the Renewable Energy Corporation officials, the directors of Nav World and North Pride Limited be charged,” the statement read further.