DPP approves murder charges against Aisha Jumwa over Ganda by-election chaos

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu
Alloys Kemo has approved murder and assault charges against Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and his aide Geoffrey Okuto over the murder of Gumbao Jola in the Ganda by-election chaos

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa is set to face murder charges over the killing of a man during last year’s Ganda ward by-election after the Director of public prosecutions (DPP) okayed the charges.

Gumbao was fatally shot during confrontations with Jumwa who had stormed a meeting organised by Reuben Katana, the ODM candidate in the poll, and who eventually won the seat.

Chaos erupted soon after the MP arrived in the company of a team of supporters who were accusing the ODM candidate of campaigning long after the campaign window had elapsed.

She had at the time denied shooting the victim, alleging that the guns were fired after she had already left the scene.

The two will also face assault charges over the injury of several other people including police officers during the altercation.

The Ganda ward seat fell vacant after the nullification of the election of Abdul Omar owing to irregularities and illegalities that marred the August 7, 2017 election.

The independent candidate was being supported by Aisha Jumwa in the by-election.

