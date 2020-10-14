DPP approves murder charges against Aisha Jumwa over Ganda by-election chaos

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa is set to face murder charges over the killing of a man during last year’s Ganda ward by-election after the Director of public prosecutions (DPP) okayed the charges.

.@ODPP_KE Mombasa Regional Head Alloys Kemo has approved murder & assault charges against Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa & Geoffrey Okuto Otieno over fatal shooting of man & injury of several people during October 2019 Ganda by election.@CrimeScribesKE#HakiNaUsawa — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) October 14, 2020

Gumbao was fatally shot during confrontations with Jumwa who had stormed a meeting organised by Reuben Katana, the ODM candidate in the poll, and who eventually won the seat.

Chaos erupted soon after the MP arrived in the company of a team of supporters who were accusing the ODM candidate of campaigning long after the campaign window had elapsed.

She had at the time denied shooting the victim, alleging that the guns were fired after she had already left the scene.

The two will also face assault charges over the injury of several other people including police officers during the altercation.

The Ganda ward seat fell vacant after the nullification of the election of Abdul Omar owing to irregularities and illegalities that marred the August 7, 2017 election.

The independent candidate was being supported by Aisha Jumwa in the by-election.