DPP calls for enhanced cooperation between prosecutors, investigators

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has called for enhanced cooperation and collaboration between prosecutors and investigators in Eastern Africa in order to effectively fight transnational organized crime.

He has also emphasized on the need for regular capacity building of holders of the two offices if the war is to be won.

Speaking during the 5th regional network of DPPs and DCIS in Nairobi, the DPP also encouraged member states to share resources vowing to push for more countries from the region to subscribe to the association.

The Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti who also attended the meeting sounded a warning to nationalities of member states saying it will not be business as usual as far as fighting organized crime is concerned.

He said criminals engaging in transnational crimes which are mostly organized crimes will be dealt with ruthlessly.

He also pointed out the important role the judiciary plays in dealing with crime asking the director of public prosecution to include in such meetings in future so as to forge a uniformed approach towards fighting organized crimes.

Kinoti wants East African nations to tighten importation regulations to cushion citizens from the adverse effects of contraband goods.

He said regional governments must be ruthless in dealing with cartels perpetrating the vice.