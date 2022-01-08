DPP calls for investigations into alleged incitement utterances by Linturi

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has Saturday called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to investigate utterances allegedly made by Mithika Linturi during an address in a rally.

Haji in his statement said that the alleged utterances made by Linturi could incite feelings of contempt hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination.

“Pursuant of Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, I hereby direct that you immediately institute comprehensive investigations into the said allegations…,” he said.

In addition, the DPP said that members of the public found culpable of hate speech and incitement will be prosecuted.

NCIC is to submit the resultant investigation file on or before the 14th of January 2021.

In the Eldoret rally, where Deputy President William Ruto was the chief guest, Linturi castigated Rift Valley residents for allowing people from other parties to seek votes.

“The people of Uasin Gishu, you should top playing games. We cannot be supporting Ruto in Mount Kenya and Meru and you are here entertaining people who are not supporting him,” Linturi told the rally.

Linturi called for a six-piece voting pattern in favour of the United Democratic Alliance.