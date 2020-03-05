DPP, DCI downplay differences

Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti and his Public Prosecutions counterpart Nordin Haji have dismissed allegations that their offices are at loggerheads.

The two termed as minor an incident two days ago where officers from the office of the Public Prosecutor and those from the DCI clashed in court over the status of an ongoing investigation against the Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku.

The two were addressing a joint press conference on Thursday morning.

DCI officers had presented Manduku to court on Monday, but the DPP refused to prosecute the case saying they had yet to approve charges against the KPA boss, who is being investigated for tender fraud.

Meanwhile, the ODPP boss Nordin Hajji says his office had managed to recover 385 million shillings as part of the proceeds from various corruption cases including the NYS scandal.

He said the funds, currently being held in various banks will be deposited into the prosecution account and later restituted back to institutions where they were taken.

He said Kenyans should expect more from the two offices adding that there were more cases involving money laundering and corruption, which were being worked on and will be duly communicated.