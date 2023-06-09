DPP drops Itumbi’s ‘fake’ letter charges

Information, Communications and The Digital Economy Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi and his co-accused Samuel Gateri can now rest easy after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji dropped charges against them.

The duo were facing charges in relation to the circulation of a fake letter purporting there was a ploy to assassinate the then Deputy President William Ruto.

The DPP made an application to have the charges dropped citing them unconstitutional.

The application was Friday granted by Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi.

The court had earlier granted the prosecution a request to adjourn the hearing of the case on grounds that it was not in possession of the file relating to the case because the investigating officer was away on leave.

The defence team opposed the request in vain terming it a ploy to delay the hearing of the case.

This coming at a time Haji has in the recent past been on the receiving end for withdrawing cases against high profile leaders for alleged lack of evidence.

Only a fortnight ago, Transparency International Kenya stripped him of the 2019 Leadership Integrity Award for withdrawing cases against prominent leaders thus eroding public confidence in his office.

“Regrettably, we have received public petitions and conducted an assessment based on concerns raised by the public and our partners championing integrity in Kenya,” said TI Kenya Executive Director Sheila Masinde in a letter dated May 23, 2023 addressed to Haji at the time.

“These petitions have raised serious allegations regarding the withdrawal of high-profile corruption cases, including those for which you were previously recognized, resulting in the loss of public funds.”

Haji has since been nominated by President William Ruto to become the country’s Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).