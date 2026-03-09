DPP Ingonga emphasises witness protection in strengthening criminal justice

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has underscored the importance of strengthening witness protection systems inorder to enhance effectiveness and credibility in criminal justice.

Speaking Monday when he hosted a delegation from the Namibian Witness Protection Unit, the Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga highlighted the importance of robust witness protection mechanisms in ensuring the effective prosecution of complex and sensitive cases, particularly those involving organized crime, corruption, and transnational offences.

“In order to secure successful prosecutions and uphold the rule of law, it is imperative that witnesses feel safe and protected when they come forward to testify,” said DPP Ingonga.

Adding that: “Strengthening witness protection systems remains a key pillar in enhancing the effectiveness and credibility of our criminal justice processes.”

The Namibian Witness Protection Unit is currently on a visit to Kenya aimed at strengthening cooperation and promoting knowledge exchange on witness protection frameworks between Kenya and Namibia.

The DPP noted that Kenya continues to prioritize institutional collaboration and international partnerships aimed at enhancing justice sector reforms and improving protection mechanisms for vulnerable witnesses.

The delegation from the Namibian Witness Protection Unit led by its Director, included senior officials responsible for implementing witness protection programmes in the so

They shared insights into the structure and operations of their unit, which was established under the Witness Protection Act (Namibia) 2017. The Act places the unit under the country’s Ministry of Justice and mandates it to formulate policies, regulations, and operational strategies for the protection of witnesses and related parties who face threats or intimidation as a result of their involvement in legal proceedings.

While appreciating the warm reception, the Director of the Namibian delegation emphasized the importance of cross-border cooperation in addressing emerging threats faced by witnesses in criminal proceedings.

He noted that learning from Kenya’s experiences and engaging in institutional exchanges would help strengthen Namibia’s witness protection systems while fostering regional collaboration in the fight against crime.

The meeting also explored opportunities for continued engagement through joint training programmes, technical cooperation, and exchange visits aimed at enhancing the capacity of witness protection personnel in both countries.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions reaffirmed its commitment to promoting international cooperation and sharing best practices that contribute to strengthening justice systems and ensuring the safety and dignity of witnesses who support the pursuit of justice.

The visit provided an opportunity for both institutions to share experiences, benchmark best practices, and explore areas of collaboration in safeguarding witnesses who play a critical role in the administration of justice.