Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been arrested Friday Morning in Voi while en route to Mombasa hours after Director of Public Prosecution ordered for his immediate arrest and prosecution.

Earlier, the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered for the arrest and prosecution of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and nine other county officials over graft.

DPP Haji said the county officials will face charges of irregular procurement and payments amounting to Ksh 357, 390,299 million.

Other County officials facing charges are County Secretary Peter Mbugua Kariuki, Head Supply Chain Management Patrick Mwangangi, Members of the Negotiation, Tender Opening and Evaluation Committee Samuel Ndungu Mwangi, Edwin Kariuki Murimi, Lawrence Mwangi Mukuru, Preston Mwandiki Miriti, Senior Clerical Officers of Nairobi County Wambua Ndaka and Andrew Nyasiego.

The DPP said that Governor Sonko and senior County officials face charges of conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and other economic crimes.

“I have found sufficient evidence to warrant prosecution and l have therefore ordered for the immediate arrest and arraignment in court of the Governor of Nairobi Hon Mike Mbuvi Sonko and other persons for the crimes of conflict of interest arising from having received monies from the County of Nairobi whilst serving as Governor, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and other economic crimes,” said the DPP.

According to DPP Haji, the investigations done by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) found sufficient evidence to warrant prosecution.

The DPP warned the Governor that any attempts by his supports to subvert the cause of justice will be dealt with according to the law.

more to follow…