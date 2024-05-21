DPP lines up 422 witnesses in Shakahola case

The Prosecution has lined up 422 witnesses to prove 238 counts of manslaughter against Paul Nthege Mackenzie and 94 others in the Shakahola massacre case.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku on Tuesday heard that besides the witnesses’ testimonies, the DPP will also table electronic and other exhibits to firm up the case.

The prosecution team led by Martin Mbote confirmed supplying the evidence to the defense lawyers with the hearing of the case set to kick off on 12th to 15th August and 9th to 12th September, 2024.

The 40 women and 55 men linked to 429 deaths in the Shakahola massacre were charged with 238 counts of manslaughter contrary to Section 202, as read with Section 205 of the penal code.

They allegedly in pursuance of a suicide pact for the object of their death and others not before court jointly killed 238 people.

They allegedly committed the offences on an unknown date between January 2021 and September 2023 at Shakahola area in Malindi Sub-County within Kilifi County.

They all pleaded not guilty to all counts of manslaughter, which were read to them for four and half hours.

The matter is set for a mention on 25th June, 2024.