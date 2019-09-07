DPP orders arrests of 33 suspects over LBDA mall scandal

Director of Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of 33 individuals in connection with the controversial Ksh4.2 billion Lake Basin Development Authority Mall in Kisumu town.

Bobasi member of parliament Innocent Momamyi Obiri and John Zeyun Yang a Chinese nation who is also a director of Erdemann Property Limited are among the individuals being sought.

The others being sought include Kisumu County Speaker Oyango Oloo and the entire board of the authority accused of inflating the construction of the mall by 57 percent from 2.5 billion shillings to 4.2 without authority from Treasury.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been conducting investigation into allegations that the construction of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Shopping Mall.

The EACC, upon completion of the investigation recommended to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to prefer criminal charges against 33 individuals and 2 corporate entities.

Upon review of the Inquiry file, the DPP concurred with the recommendations by the EACC to charge the following persons:

LBDA BOARD MEMBERS

George Onyango Oloo — LBDA Board Member Eng. George Omolo Odawa —LBDA Board Member Anthony Kiprono Kogo — LBDA Board Member David Nyapida Oyosi — LBDA Board Member John Nyera Mango — LBDA Board Member Boniface Orori Simba — LBDA Board Member William Bill Omoding — LBDA Board Member Jimmy Wapngana Nabwera — LBDA Board Member Alex Jimmy Mukabwa — LBDA Board Member Mary Doris Goima Michieka — LBDA Board Member Kennedy Otawa Musembe —-LBDA Board Member Michael Obora — LBDA Board Member Joash Odhiambo DAche — LBDA Board Member George Onyango Oloo — LBDA Board Member Dennis Sebastien Mulaa — LBDA Board Member Josiah Okumu — LBDA Board Member

LBDA MANAGEMENT

17. Eng. Peter Aguko Abok — Former Managing Director – LBDA

TENDER EVALUATION COMMITTEE

18. CPA Anthony Chebulobi Kisaka – CEO LBDA

19. Nelson Ouma Onyango — Production Technologist

20. Henry Ogwang Odindo — Quantity Surveyor, Quentech

21. Emmmanuel Songoro Milikau — Architect, Symbion

22. Moses Wekesa — Consultant, Symbion

LBDA OFFICIALS

23. CPA Onyango Fredrick Chere — Chief Finance Officer

24. Eng. Godfrey Maina Mwangi — Manager Technical Services and Operations

25. Albert Ojango Omondi — Internal Auditor

26. Teresia Achieng Ochako — Supplies Office

27. Amelia Jackline Atieno Otono — Legal Officer

CONTRACTORS

28. Zhang Jing — Director, Erdemann Property Limited

29. John Zeyun Yanga — Director, Erdemann Property Limited

30. Erdemann Property Limited

CONSULTANTS

31. Oscar Odhiambo Ogunde -— Director, Symbion Kenya Limited

32. Eng. Lydia Owino — Director, Feradon Associates Limited

33. Eng. Vincent Makonjio Ogenge — Director, Feradon Associates Limited

34. Innocent Obiri Momanyi — Managing Director, Quantech Consultancy

35. Symbion Kenya Limited

On 6th of September the EACC effected the arrest of the following suspects;

John Zeyun Yang — Director, Erdemann Property Limited Innocent Obiri Momanyi (MP, Bobasi) — MD, Quantech Consultancy

EACC is pursuing the rest of the suspects and they are hereby directed to present themselves at Integrity Centre or the nearest EACC office immediately.