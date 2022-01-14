DPP orders probe on persons publishing incitement content

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has ordered an investigation on persons publishing incitement content on a Facebook group calling itself the Lamu County Politics Unlimited Group.

In a letter dated January 14 and sent to the Inspector General of Police, Haji said there are 12 pseudo names that are being used in the group to cause incitement.

According to the letter the 12 are; Dylan, Cyte Nymz Maina, Muthoni Martha, Lucy Peter, Anthony Mambo, Njeri E. Mwaniki, Frank Mwangi, Josh Mhumble, Alphaken Madiba, Paul Keta Sikujua, David Brighton and Ndirangu Kenn.

DPP has issued directions for investigations to be undertaken on persons publishing incitement content on “Lamu County Politics Unlimited Group" Facebook account. #HakiNaUsawa #NoToHateSpeech pic.twitter.com/jqK77OP1Cb — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) January 14, 2022

The DPP said the aforementioned persons have published content that may incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination towards a certain ethnic group which is contrary to the constitution.

Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police to institute comprehensive investigations into the said publications and submit the resultant investigations file within 30 days.

Meanwhile, police in Kiambu County have launched investigations into the death of a police officer attached to the Kimende police station.

The police officer was last seen leaving one of the bars in the area before boarding a bodaboda to go back to the station only for his body to be found lying lifeless outside the police station.