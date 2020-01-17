DPP reaffirms commitment in fight against graft

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has reaffirmed his commitment to the fight against corruption saying this year he expects high profile convictions.

The DPP who met with European Union delegation said the justice system in its entirety will embrace multifaceted approaches to effectively prosecute corruption cases.

After a lengthy meeting with a visiting European union delegation, the director of public prosecutions announced that the justice system will now embrace new approaches on the war on graft and that his team expect high profile prosecutions this year as the war on corruption intensifies.

Haji however said the agency was facing a number of challenges including the removal of contempt of court act that has made it a bit difficult to crack down on corruption cartels.

He subsequently, called on the justice system to review its decision to remove the act.

The EU delegation leader Simon Mordue lauded the DPP’s effort saying that in all corruption cases handled last year there were 90 percent convictions.

He reiterated the EU and its member commitment to support the country in the war on graft and that it is already providing substantial financial support.

Haji said following the concerted efforts in asset recovery, 2.9 billion shillings is already in the Prosecution Fund account.