DPP reaffirms commitment to fight money laundering

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has reaffirmed his commitment to combating money laundering in the country.

Speaking at the Inaugural Anti-Corruption Crime Summit in Nairobi, Wakesho Wegulo, Principal Prosecution Counsel who represented the DPP, stressed the importance of strengthening the working relationships between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and investigative agencies to curb illicit financial flows.

Ms. Wakesho highlighted that such partnerships would enhance efforts to trace assets acquired through money laundering, bring offenders to justice, and disrupt illicit financial networks.

The Summit, which brought together representatives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and financial institutions, resolved to adopt clear policies aimed at removing Kenya from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Kenya was included in the grey list by FATF in February 2024, in a move financial analysts say poses challenges to the country’s economic and social progress.