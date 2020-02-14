DPP says 82pc of remandees unable to raise bail

Director of Public Prosecution-DPP Noordin Haji says 82 percent of remandees countrywide had been granted bail but could not afford to pay.

He commended the National Council for the Administration of Justice-NCAJ for developing Bail and Bond Legislative Framework saying it will streamline hearing and administration of bail and bond.

Speaking during the launch of Bail and Bond documents, officiated by Chief justice David Maraga, who is also the Chair of NCAJ, the DPP said he hopes the Framework will address instances where influential persons who are out on bail can interfere with witnesses and tamper with evidence.

He added, “That much as bail/bond is a Constitutional Right, the Right isn’t absolute as there is need to balance the determination of bail/bond against public interest & administration of justice.”

He emphasized the need for everyone to obey court orders.

Haji also said he hopes that the Framework will bring uniformity, predictability, and consistency in bail/bond determination.

On his part, the Chief Justice said there was a need to address bail/bond challenges, leverage on technology and build the capacity of all justice actors.