DPP says state agencies must stick to their constitutional mandates

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji now wants all actors in the criminal justice system to stick to their constitutional functions and concentrate on enhancing their mandates.

Haji noted that there have been efforts to undermine operations at the ODPP by agencies keen to usurp his roles. He warns that the idea of other institutions overstepping their mandate will jeopardize war against impunity.

“Each institution in the criminal justice chain have their mandate; the police investigate, ODPP prosecutes and the courts decide whether one is guilty or not”. DPP

According to the DPP, no institution should have the monopoly of having every role within itself.

He scoffed at attempts to transfer some prosecution powers from his office to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over assertions that the ODPP has been losing many cases because of a lack of competent officers. He says this argument is ill-informed.

“They (Investigators) trained to investigate not to prosecute. The two have different skills. There is a reason why prosecutors are lawyers and are required to have gone to law school. You can’t have investigators who have not been to law school starting to prosecute.” He charged

“Before ODPP became an independent institution, the Police had a mandate to prosecute which led to abuse of power, and this needed to be demarcated. That’s why the police investigate and the ODPP prosecutes,” Haji added

The DPP who held an open session where he responded to various questions raised by Kenyans over operations in his office, reiterated that the ODPP exists to safeguard against abuse of processes by ensuring every Kenyan tells their side of the story before being charged and there’s sufficient evidence to prove they committed a crime.

He says he has been quiet amid an onslaught targeting the ODPP and its leadership on the issue of who has what mandate. He says those who claim that his office has been a letdown are ill-informed.

He insists that his office is not only about convictions, but also ensuring that everybody has access to justice including the accused person.

“The ODPP can only suggest a sentence; the decision is at the discretion of the judiciary”. He said

“There are instances you can or cannot get convictions due to technical grounds; someone forgets to compile some pieces of evidence or they compiled without a warrant”. He added

He says Kenyans ought to understand that every desire may not necessarily stand in court. He indicated that some cases delay prosecuting owing to, among other things the ‘unavailability of witnesses, delay tactics by the defense counsels, prosecutors who are overwhelmed, judges who are not able to listen to cases simultaneously,’

As a result, he says it is unfair to say that the buck stops with his office. He argues it is not up to the ODPP to conclude cases given that the conclusion of cases is driven by the calendar of the courts.

“There are several checks and balances that oversight the ODPP; Parliament, the President, the Public Service Commission, the Auditor General and the Advisory Board within ODPP”. DPP